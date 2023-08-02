Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,129. The firm has a market cap of $186.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

