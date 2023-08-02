Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Up 4.2%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 6,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Monument Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

