Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.17. 497,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

