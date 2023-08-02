Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,972,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,336,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

