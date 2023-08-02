Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

