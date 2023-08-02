Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 488,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,985. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

