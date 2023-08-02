Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 114,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,024. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 116.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

