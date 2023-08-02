Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. 5,238,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.