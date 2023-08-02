Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.05. 1,405,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,839. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.