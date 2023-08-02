Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $504.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,983. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.32.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

