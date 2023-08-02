Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 253 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $10,319,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

GLD stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.52. 2,992,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,196,931. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day moving average of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

