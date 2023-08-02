Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,000. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

