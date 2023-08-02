Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 67.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,406,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,350. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.