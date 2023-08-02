Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.54.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.13. 14,386,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.