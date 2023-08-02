Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 2,037,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,304. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

