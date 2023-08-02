Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $61.71. Approximately 252,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 478,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $205,532.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $796,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $52,928.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,592 shares of company stock worth $1,757,616 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

