MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Waste Management comprises about 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.