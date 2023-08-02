MQS Management LLC Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,401. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

