MQS Management LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MQS Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.9% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.18. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,967 shares of company stock valued at $28,695,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

