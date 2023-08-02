MQS Management LLC Invests $981,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $125.40. 140,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

