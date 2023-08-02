MQS Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lennar Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LEN traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.11. The stock had a trading volume of 719,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

