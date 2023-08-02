MQS Management LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 677,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 275,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,871. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

