MQS Management LLC Makes New $661,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.15. 152,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

