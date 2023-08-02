MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of REXR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. 276,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,667. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.