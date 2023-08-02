MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,736 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 2.0 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 4,511,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

