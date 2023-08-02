MQS Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MQS Management LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

McKesson Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.05. The company had a trading volume of 661,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,385. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $326.19 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

