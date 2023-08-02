MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Microchip Technology accounts for about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.64. 1,794,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

