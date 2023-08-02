MQS Management LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.0 %

TMUS stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.93. 2,289,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,704. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

