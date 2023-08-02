MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA Safety Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE:MSA opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 562.00 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $180.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

