MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $10.02 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01715099 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

