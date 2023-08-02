Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Nano has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $88.69 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,172.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00300364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.90 or 0.00784637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00549106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00061854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00125679 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

