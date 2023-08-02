Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

