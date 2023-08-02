National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. 545,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 574.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

