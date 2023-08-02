Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

