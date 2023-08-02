Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.