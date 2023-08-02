NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 330 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.75) to GBX 330 ($4.24) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.62) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330 ($4.24).

NWG stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 233 ($2.99). 19,878,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,087,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 268.88. The company has a market cap of £20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($4.02).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,101 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,463.15). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,463.15). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,127,740.69). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

