Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $19,778.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00211271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00023608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

