Needham & Company LLC Raises Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $19.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

CDLX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.89. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $64.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,731.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,731.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $136,720.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $357,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,480,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

