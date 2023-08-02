Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NBLY stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.23. The company had a trading volume of 92,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.56. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$14.56 and a 52 week high of C$25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

