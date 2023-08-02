Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Desjardins

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NBLY. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
