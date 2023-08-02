NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $232.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.42 and a 200-day moving average of $221.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.