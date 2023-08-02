NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Insider Activity

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

EVgo Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.