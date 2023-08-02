Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a negative net margin of 467.00%. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
NKTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 332,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.07. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,464.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,003,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,171 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
