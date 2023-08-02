Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nevro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nevro Trading Down 22.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $682.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,942.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Get Nevro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nevro

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nevro by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,110 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1,554.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 33.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 203.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVRO

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.