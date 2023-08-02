Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nevro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Nevro Trading Down 22.8 %
Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $682.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,942.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63.
Insider Transactions at Nevro
In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nevro
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on NVRO
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nevro
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.