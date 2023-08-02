Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 2,296,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,975. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,006.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. Nevro has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 126.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 988,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 551,827 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 17.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

