Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Nevro Trading Down 18.7 %

Nevro stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,990. Nevro has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of -2,006.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nevro

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nevro by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Articles

