Nima Ghamsari Sells 114,504 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 114,504 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $151,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 30th, Nima Ghamsari sold 153,531 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $147,389.76.
  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $143,750.20.

Blend Labs Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 1,037,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.76 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 172.11% and a negative net margin of 379.35%. Analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

