Nima Ghamsari Sells 114,504 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 114,504 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $151,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Nima Ghamsari sold 153,531 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $147,389.76.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $143,750.20.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 1,037,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.76 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 172.11% and a negative net margin of 379.35%. Analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

