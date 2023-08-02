NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $13.80. NIO shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 14,919,525 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.
NIO Trading Down 0.4 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
