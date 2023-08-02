NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $13.80. NIO shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 14,919,525 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.