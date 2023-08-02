NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NMI stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 1,648,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,067. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NMI by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

