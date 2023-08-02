NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,027. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NMI by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

