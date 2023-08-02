NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22.

NNN REIT Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NNN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 417,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,396. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.565 dividend. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

